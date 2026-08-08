New government under now-President De la Espriella plans October visit as Bogota restores ties severed by predecessor Petro over Israel's genocide in Gaza that has claimed tens of thousands of lives

Colombia's new government announces plans for Israel economic panel after rupture over Gaza genocide New government under now-President De la Espriella plans October visit as Bogota restores ties severed by predecessor Petro over Israel's genocide in Gaza that has claimed tens of thousands of lives

Colombia’s new government announced Friday the creation of a bilateral economic commission with Israel and plans for an official visit in a move that comes after the Latin American country's previous administration severed ties two years ago over the genocide in Gaza.

Vice President Jose Manuel Restrepo said on US social media platform X that the initiative, agreed hours before then-President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella took office, includes the Colombia-Israel Binational Economic Commission and a planned visit by a Colombian delegation in October.

The government said the new mechanism would "open new doors for investment, technology, innovation and Colombian talent," he added.

The planned official visit is expected to focus on expanding cooperation in trade, innovation, digital technologies and investment through the newly created Colombia-Israel Binational Economic Commission.

Colombia’s government under then-President Gustavo Petro had severed diplomatic relations with Israel in May 2024 after months of tensions, with Petro saying he could not maintain ties with a genocidal government.

Bogota had also intervened in the genocide case against Israel, brought by South Africa before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and supported by several other countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also face arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 73,300 Palestinians have been killed and more than 174,200 injured since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.



Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,250 Palestinians and injured 4,110 others.

De la Espriella, who was sworn in Friday as president during a ceremony in the southwestern city of Cali, said last month that his government would restore full diplomatic and economic relations with Israel after taking office and withdraw Colombia’s intervention in the ICJ case.

Restrepo said Colombian officials met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and the Israeli delegation on Friday, describing the talks as the beginning of "a new stage" in bilateral relations.