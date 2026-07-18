US ends 7th consecutive night of strikes against Iran: Central Command Strikes targeted surveillance sites, weapons storage, maritime capabilities, says US military

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said Friday that American forces ended the seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran.

"U.S. forces ended the seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran on July 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET," CENTCOM said in a post on US social media platform X.

The command said US forces targeted surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage and maritime capabilities during the latest strikes.

CENTCOM added that American forces used fighter aircraft, aerial drones, warships and other assets in the operation.

The US military said it continues to hold Iran accountable under President Donald Trump’s direction while enforcing a naval blockade against Iranian ports.

"More than 50,000 American service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," said CENTCOM.

The latest strikes came after the US announced Tuesday that it had resumed a naval blockade of vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks regarding the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war and reaching a lasting peace agreement.