Kuwait says air defenses intercepted 'hostile drone threats' Military says explosions were caused by Kuwaiti air defense systems engaging hostile targets

Kuwait's armed forces said Friday that the country's air defense systems were responding to "hostile" drone threats, confirming that interception operations caused explosions heard by residents.

In a statement posted on US social media platform X, the Kuwaiti Army said air defense units were engaging hostile aerial targets and urged the public to follow "safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities."

Separately, the Saudi Civil Defense General Directorate also said on X that its national early warning platform issued danger alerts for the Yanbu and Al-Kharj governorates.

The directorate later said that the danger had passed in both governorates, while advising residents to continue following civil defense instructions, avoid gathering or filming, and contact emergency services if needed.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where the US and Iran have traded military strikes in recent weeks following the collapse of a Pakistani-mediated ceasefire.