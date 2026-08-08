OIC welcomes 'historic' Turkish-Saudi-Pakistani joint defense pact

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed Friday the signing of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement among Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha expressed his “strong appreciation and support” for the agreement, describing it as an “important strategic step” reflecting the three countries’ commitment to strengthening regional and international cooperation, according to a statement by the organization.

Taha said the agreement constitutes “a fundamental pillar for supporting security and stability in the region and across the Muslim world.”

He added that it embodies a shared determination to address growing security challenges and strengthen solidarity and constructive partnerships among OIC member states.

The OIC chief also praised the efforts and leadership of the three countries that culminated in the signing of what he called a “historic agreement.”

He expressed hope that the pact would contribute to achieving peace and prosperity in the region and the wider international community.

On Friday, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a joint defense agreement at a trilateral summit in Mecca, pledging to strengthen collective security, deepen defense cooperation and promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement was signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the summit held at Al-Safa Palace.

According to information obtained from Turkish officials, the agreement is a defense-oriented cooperation arrangement that targets no country and is designed to strengthen commitments to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity through burden-sharing and a common security approach.

The agreement aims to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three countries shall be regarded as an attack against them all, the officials added.