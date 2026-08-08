Drone strikes tank at Libya's Zawiya refinery, no injuries reported

A drone struck a fuel tank at Libya's Zawiya oil refinery in the northeastern part of the country early Saturday, causing a leak but no injuries or fire, the refinery said.

In a statement, the Zawiya Oil Refining Co. said the drone hit the wall of an untreated naphtha tank at about 3.45 am local time, creating two holes and causing naphtha to leak from the tank.

The company said its personnel contained the incident and stopped the leak, adding that no fire broke out and no one was injured.

The refinery expressed concern over the presence of military equipment within its premises, warning that it poses a serious risk to lives, property and the surrounding environment.

It called on all parties to keep the refinery and its facilities away from clashes and armed activities, stressing the strategic importance and sensitivity of its operations.

On Tuesday, several people were reported killed and injured in clashes between armed groups in the western Libyan cities of Surman and Zawiya amid reports of a jailbreak, according to local reports and authorities.

Zawiya Oil Refining Company also called on employees in unsafe areas not to report to work because of the clashes, declaring Tuesday a day off for employees.

Zawiya has witnessed several rounds of armed clashes in recent months that left people dead and injured and damaged vital facilities.

The city holds strategic and economic importance because of its coastal location and its oil refinery and other energy facilities. Any security tension there affects transport movement as well as fuel and energy supplies.

Libya remains divided between two rival governments: the internationally recognized Government of National Unity, headed by Dbeibeh and based in Tripoli, which administers western Libya; and a government appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022, currently headed by Osama Hammad and based in Benghazi, which administers the east and most of the south.

​​​​​​​For years, the UN Support Mission in Libya has sought to broker a political settlement leading to elections, which many Libyans hope will end the political divisions and armed conflict that have persisted since the 2011 ouster of Muammar Gaddafi.