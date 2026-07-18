Armed forces says there were no casualties, property damage

Jordan intercepted 10 Iranian missiles: Military Armed forces says there were no casualties, property damage

Jordan's Armed Forces announced Saturday that their air defense units intercepted 10 Iranian missiles aimed at the kingdom during the early morning hours.

The interceptions were part of defensive and operational efforts to protect the country's sovereignty, secure its airspace and ensure the safety of its citizens, according to a statement from a military official at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces, carried by the Jordan News Agency.

The military said there were no casualties or property damage.

It also said that teams from the Royal Engineering Corps were deployed to collect missile debris that landed in various parts of the country, securing the affected areas in line with established technical and security protocols.

Earlier Friday, Iran said it targeted US military assets in Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Jordan and Bahrain in a wave of retaliatory strikes, claiming damage to air bases, radar systems, weapons depots and military aircraft.

Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain said they intercepted Iranian missiles and drones, while Qatar said its armed forces thwarted several aerial attacks, with one child injured by falling shrapnel from interception operations.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched an offensive against Iran, while Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

Iran and the US signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending their war and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions, however, escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.