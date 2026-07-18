'Any explosions that may be heard are result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets,' says army

Kuwait says engaging Iranian missile, drone attacks 'Any explosions that may be heard are result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets,' says army

The Kuwaiti army said on Saturday that its air defense forces are "currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats" launched by Iran.

"The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirms that any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets," the army said in a post through US social media company X.

It called on the people to follow security instructions issued by the Kuwaiti officials.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where the US launches strikes on Iran, and Tehran retaliates with strikes on regional countries, including Kuwait, home to US military assets.

The exchange of fire between the US and Iran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed last month to end the war and reach a lasting peace agreement.