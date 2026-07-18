'Most flights rescheduled due to temporary suspension of takeoffs, landings at Kuwait International Airport as result of Iranian aggression,' Kuwait Airways announces

Kuwait International Airport temporarily suspends operations, national carrier says 'Most flights rescheduled due to temporary suspension of takeoffs, landings at Kuwait International Airport as result of Iranian aggression,' Kuwait Airways announces

Takeoff and landing operations have temporarily been suspended at Kuwait International Airport, Kuwait's national carrier announced on Saturday, adding that it rescheduled most of its flights due to the measure.

"Most flights have been rescheduled due to the temporary suspension of takeoffs and landings at Kuwait International Airport as a result of the Iranian aggression," Kuwait Airways said in a statement carried by the state-run KUNA news agency.

"Passengers are advised to stay updated on their flight status," the carrier noted.

The development came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where the US launches strikes on Iran, and Tehran retaliates with strikes on regional countries, including Kuwait, which hosts US assets.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end the war and reach a lasting peace agreement.