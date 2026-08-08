Kyiv, Belgrade sign memorandum of understanding on cooperation in animal health, food security amid talks between Ukrainian, Serbian presidents

Zelenskyy says Ukraine has practically no undamaged thermal power plants left due to Russian strikes Kyiv, Belgrade sign memorandum of understanding on cooperation in animal health, food security amid talks between Ukrainian, Serbian presidents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Ukraine has practically no undamaged thermal power plants left due to Russian strikes.

Speaking at a joint press briefing in Belgrade after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Zelenskyy said they discussed bilateral cooperation, including energy, infrastructure, food security and Ukraine's reconstruction.

He thanked Serbia for its support and said it would provide a new package of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, particularly in the medical and energy sectors.

Zelenskyy said the two countries also discussed preparations for the coming winter, when Ukraine faces severe energy challenges.

“We also spoke about this winter’s challenges for Ukraine – when virtually not a single thermal power plant remains intact because of Russian strikes, and when Russian missiles are aimed specifically at making life unbearable for Ukrainians,” he said, adding Moscow's attacks also damaged train stations, hospitals, universities and civilian enterprises.

Zelenskyy called for accelerating negotiations on a free trade agreement between Ukraine and Serbia, saying the two countries should aim to finalize preparations by the end of the year.

He also said the two leaders discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war.

"Every opportunity be used for the sake of peace and guaranteed security – every available opportunity, in Washington, in Beijing, in the capitals of Europe, in the capitals of our partners in the Middle East and the Gulf, and in every capital around the world that has influence on the relevant processes," he added.

Zelenskyy arrived in the Serbian capital late Friday, marking his first visit to the Balkan country since taking office in 2019.

During the visit, Ukraine and Serbia signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of animal health and food safety.

The Ukrainian president also held talks with Serbian Prime Minister Duro Macut, and said in a statement on US social media company X that he is grateful to the Balkan nation for its decision to allocate €2 million to support Ukraine's energy sector.