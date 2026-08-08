Missiles were launched from Mount Uman in Al-Hawban area east of southwestern Taiz city

Yemeni army says Houthis fired missiles toward Red Sea Missiles were launched from Mount Uman in Al-Hawban area east of southwestern Taiz city

The Yemeni army said Saturday that the Houthi group launched missiles from the southwestern province of Taiz toward the Red Sea.

The announcement came in a statement by the Defense Ministry-affiliated Taiz Military Axis published on US social media platform X.

“Reconnaissance teams affiliated with our forces detected the terrorist Houthi militia launching missiles toward the Red Sea,” the statement said.

The missiles were launched from Mount Uman in the Al-Hawban area east of Taiz city, it added, without providing further details.

The Houthis issued no immediate response to the army’s statement.