Abu Dhabi National Oil Company says its vessel hit by missile in Strait of Hormuz No injuries reported, situation brought under control, reports UAE news agency, citing oil company

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) confirmed Saturday that one of its vessels was targeted by a missile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Saturday, the United Arab Emirates’ official WAM news agency reported, citing the company.

No injuries were reported, and the situation was brought under control, the company added.

The UAE Foreign Ministry “strongly” condemned what it called the “aggressive Iranian attack” targeting an ADNOC tanker with a missile as it transited the Strait of Hormuz.

“This attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which emphasized freedom of navigation and rejected attacks on commercial vessels or the disruption of international maritime routes,” the ministry said in a statement.

It described “targeting commercial navigation and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of pressure or economic blackmail” as “acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard,” saying they posed a direct threat to regional stability, the region’s populations and global energy security.

The ministry called on Iran to halt what it termed “aggressive attacks,” fully cease all hostilities and reopen the strait “completely and unconditionally” to safeguard regional security and the stability of the global economy and trade.

Earlier, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported that a vessel believed to be an oil tanker had caught fire in the strait’s southern corridor.

Citing satellite monitoring, Fars said an oil-spill response and firefighting vessel named ADNOC AR01 had arrived at the scene.

This development came as regional tensions escalated on Feb. 28, when Israel and the US launched coordinated attacks on Iran targeting military, nuclear and energy infrastructure. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israeli and US targets across the region.

On June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, ending active hostilities and launching negotiations toward a final agreement. The talks later stalled over disputes related to maritime security and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical export route for Gulf oil and gas.