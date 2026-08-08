US Senate confirms Todd Blanche as attorney general

The US Senate voted to confirm President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Todd Blanche as attorney general.

Blanche received Senate approval in a 50-49 vote.

“I am deeply honored by the trust and confidence President Trump has placed in me to lead the Department of Justice as our great nation’s 88th Attorney General. I am grateful to the Senate for staying late to complete this process. To the dedicated public servants of the Department of Justice, thank you for your work each day to uphold the law and keep our country safe. God bless America,” Blanche posted on US social media platform X.

Trump announced in a social media post on April 2 that he had dismissed Attorney General Pam Bondi and appointed Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as acting attorney general.

Meanwhile, US media reports suggested that Trump was “disappointed” with Bondi over her handling of the Epstein files.