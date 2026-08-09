Iran appoints former IRGC chief Mohsen Rezaee secretary of top security body Mohsen Rezaee commanded Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from 1981 to 1997 - Irani’s supreme leader appoints Mohammad Baqer Zolghadr as his political adviser

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohsen Rezaee as secretary of the country’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, according to the presidency on Sunday.

“In view of Mohammad Baqer Zolghadr’s resignation as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and his acceptance of a new responsibility, Mohsen Rezaee was appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council by a decree from President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian,” Seyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy head of communications and information at the presidential office, said on the US social media company X.

The decision came shortly after Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei appointed Rezaee as his representative to the council, citing his experience and role during the 1980–1988 Iran-Iraq War.

Rezaee commanded the IRGC from 1981 to 1997. He also serves as a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, an assembly that resolves differences between parliament and the Guardian Council, a 12-member body that vets candidates for office as well as legislation.

​​​​​​​He was appointed as a military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader in March.

Separately, Khamenei appointed Zolghadr as his political adviser.

“In consideration of your valuable experience, I hereby appoint you to be my Political Adviser,” Khamenei said on X.

The changes come as Iran is engaged in a military conflict with the US following a joint US-Israeli offensive against Tehran in February.

Iran and the US agreed to a ceasefire in April and subsequently signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. The deal, however, collapsed last month with the two sides exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks before US President Donald Trump abruptly halted the bombardment amid reports of talks to resolve the conflict.