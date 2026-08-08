‘Growing cooperation among regional states can secure its security,’ says Ali Akbar Velayati

Adviser to Iran’s supreme leader says ‘foreign forces’ must leave region ‘Growing cooperation among regional states can secure its security,’ says Ali Akbar Velayati

Ali Akbar Velayati, Senior Adviser on international affairs to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said Saturday that “foreign forces” must leave the region, arguing that their presence is the main cause of insecurity.

“Recent developments reflect the resilience of the armed forces, the steadfastness of Iranians, and the courage of the Resistance Axis,” Velayati said on US social media platform X.

“The U.S. and Zionist regime’s defeat reinforced the belief that foreign forces — the main cause of insecurity — must leave the region,” he added.

Velayati also said that “growing cooperation among regional states can secure its security,” without providing further details.

Regional tensions escalated on Feb. 28, when Israel and the US launched coordinated attacks on Iran targeting military, nuclear and energy infrastructure. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israeli and US targets across the region.

On June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, ending active hostilities and launching negotiations toward a final agreement. The talks later stalled over disputes related to maritime security and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical export route for Gulf oil and gas.​​​​​​​