Incident prompted activation of emergency plans, says Kuwaiti Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry

Fire erupts at Kuwait's power, water desalination plant after Iranian attacks Incident prompted activation of emergency plans, says Kuwaiti Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry

Kuwait’s Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry said that a fire broke out at a component of a power generation and water desalination plant following Iranian attacks early Saturday.

"This necessitated taking precautionary operational measures to ensure the safety of the plant and the stability of the electrical grid," the ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run news agency KUNA.

The incident prompted activation of emergency plans, it added.

The development came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where the US launches strikes on Iran, and Tehran retaliates with strikes on regional countries, including Kuwait, which hosts US assets.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end the war and reach a lasting peace agreement.