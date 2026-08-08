American Jewish activists say their travel permits revoked after participation in protests, volunteer work in occupied West Bank

Israel cancels entry permits for US activists supporting Palestinians in West Bank American Jewish activists say their travel permits revoked after participation in protests, volunteer work in occupied West Bank

By Mohammad Sio

JERUSALEM (AA) - Israel has revoked the entry permits of a group of American Jewish activists who participated in protests in the occupied West Bank against attacks by Israeli occupiers on Palestinians and their property, The Forward, a US Jewish publication, reported Friday.

Activist Sam Sherman told the newspaper that he received an email canceling his travel permit while taking part in a seven-week volunteer program in the occupied West Bank's Masafer Yatta area, where he was supporting Palestinians.

“It happened to me and a few others in my cohort … within the same hour,” Sherman said. “A few of us got the same email within minutes of each other.”

Sherman said soldiers, police and armed occupiers photographed his passport “during confrontations initiated by settlers,” the report said.

“We were just there hanging out with people, essentially,” he said. “But we were treated as if it was almost criminal for us to be there.”

Sherman said more experienced Jewish activists told him he would not be allowed to enter Israel again unless he immigrated there permanently.

“If I’m the wrong kind of Jew for Israel,” he said sarcastically, “sure. Great.”

Israeli authorities did not provide an explanation for canceling the travel permits of the American Jewish activists.

Israeli occupiers have carried out numerous attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

Official Palestinian figures show that occupiers carried out 3,488 attacks against Palestinians and their property during the first six months of 2026.

The attacks included assaults against individuals and property, the establishment of illegal new settlement outposts and the prevention of Palestinian farmers from accessing their land.