Bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas welcomes US-Iran understanding, saying 'toughest phase of the talks still lies ahead'

EU says Lebanon should be included in US-Iran ceasefire as Israel keeps troops deployed Bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas welcomes US-Iran understanding, saying 'toughest phase of the talks still lies ahead'

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday that European foreign ministers stressed the need for Lebanon to be covered by ongoing ceasefire efforts amid Israel's continued troop deployment in the country.

Following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, Kallas said ministers discussed the situation in Lebanon and underscored the importance of extending ceasefire arrangements to the country.

"Ministers were saying that Lebanon should be covered by the ceasefire, because it's really needed for this," she said.

A senior United States official said on Monday the US has signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran to end a four-month conflict, outlining a phased framework linking economic measures, nuclear verification, and regional security commitments.

Kallas' remarks came as concerns persisted over Israel's refusal to fully withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon despite international calls and a ceasefire agreement mediated by the US.

Kallas also announced that the EU had approved a €100 million (approximately $116 million) assistance package for the Lebanese Armed Forces to strengthen state authority, adding that work is advancing on a new EU mission in Lebanon.

On maritime security, Kallas said the EU's Operation Aspides would continue focusing on protecting shipping routes in the Red Sea, while a Franco-German coalition would operate in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Clearly, as the Houthis have also said that they will increase the attacks, I think these two operations also go hand in hand and complement each other," she said.

Addressing developments in the Middle East, Kallas welcomed the announcement by the US and Iran of a deal to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a potential breakthrough that could create room for further negotiations on Iran's nuclear program and other key issues.

"The toughest phase of the talks still lies ahead," she said, adding that the EU stands ready to contribute to a lasting solution through its economic leverage and nuclear expertise.

On Gaza and the occupied West Bank, Kallas said the humanitarian situation remained "dire."

She said several member states proposed sanctions against Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, but no consensus was reached.

Kallas added that many member states urged the European Commission to prepare options for possible trade measures targeting goods originating from illegal Israeli settlements, including an assessment of rules-of-origin issues.

Regarding China, Kallas said EU ministers discussed growing concerns over trade imbalances, subsidies, dependence on critical raw materials, and Beijing's role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, ministers held talks on Armenia following last week's elections.

Kallas announced that the EU is preparing economic support measures to help Armenia cope with Russian trade restrictions and that a new EU partnership mission in the country will soon begin work to tackle cyberattacks, illicit financial flows, and other threats.