Iran Quds Force commander Qaani reappears, says ‘axis of resistance’ emerged stronger during war Commander makes 1st public remarks since outbreak of war on Feb. 28

Iran’s Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani appeared publicly Monday for the first time since the outbreak of the war on Feb. 28, praising the “axis of resistance” for its role during the recent conflict with the US and Israel.

Speaking in remarks aired by Iran’s Khabar Network, Qaani said the “axis of resistance” had demonstrated its strength during the war and placed the US and Israel under what he described as a “spiral of anxiety.”

He said Hezbollah stood alongside Iran during the conflict and warned that neither the US nor Israel would be capable of defeating the Lebanese group.

“No one can stand against Hezbollah,” Qaani said.

He added that Hamas would be rebuilt despite the war in Gaza.

Qaani described the Bab al-Mandab Strait as one of the “winning cards” of the “axis of resistance,” warning that additional capabilities could be revealed if necessary.

The commander also praised Iran’s negotiating team, saying it dealt firmly with “the enemy and mediators” following Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people. Tehran responded with strikes on Gulf countries and Israel, as well as restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce on April 8 through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement to end the conflict. The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on July 19.