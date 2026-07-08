Turkish president says expanding cooperation in defense industry and trade would benefit both countries, stresses preserving transatlantic bond

Erdogan, Merz discuss defense cooperation, NATO-Europe ties, Iran during Ankara summit talks Turkish president says expanding cooperation in defense industry and trade would benefit both countries, stresses preserving transatlantic bond

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed bilateral ties, NATO-Europe cooperation, and regional developments during talks on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday.

The closed-door meeting at the Presidential Complex focused on Turkish-German relations, as well as regional and global issues, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said advancing cooperation between Türkiye and Germany in many fields, particularly the defense industry and trade, would serve the interests of both countries, the statement said.

He also underlined the importance of preserving the "transatlantic bond" while strengthening NATO's European pillar, adding that Türkiye could support EU defense initiatives provided they complement NATO.

Addressing regional developments, Erdogan said all parties should act cautiously against any actions or provocations that could undermine the understanding reached between Iran and the US, adding that Türkiye would continue working for lasting peace.

Erdogan also invited Merz to visit Türkiye in November.

The meeting took place on day two of the NATO summit, bringing together leaders of the 32-member alliance and partner countries to discuss Europe's defense capabilities, defense spending targets, military modernization, and continued support for Ukraine.

The Ankara summit marked the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye after the 2004 Istanbul summit and provided a platform for bilateral meetings on political, security and economic cooperation between Türkiye and allied countries.