All flights in southern province suspended until further notice as military confrontation with the US intensifies, according to local media

Iran shuts Hormozgan airports over security conditions: Reports All flights in southern province suspended until further notice as military confrontation with the US intensifies, according to local media

Iran has shut all airports in the southern province of Hormozgan until further notice because of security conditions, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported Wednesday.

Kazem Tavasoli, director general of Hormozgan Airports, said all airports in the province had been closed and all flights canceled.

"Given the current conditions in the south of the country, all Hormozgan airports have been closed and all flights canceled," Tavasoli said, according to the report.

He said any decision to reopen the airports would be announced through official channels.

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump said Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Türkiye, that the memorandum of understanding with Iran was “over.”

The memorandum of understanding, brokered by Pakistan and signed by Iran and the US on June 17, was intended to end their military conflict and pave the way for a lasting peace agreement.

Hormozgan province lies along the Strait of Hormuz, where tensions have escalated in recent days following reported attacks on commercial vessels and military exchanges between Iran and the US.

The airport closures came as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched a missile and drone operation targeting 85 US military sites, including Salman Port, the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Meanwhile, the US military said it carried out a new wave of strikes against Iran, targeting more than 80 sites in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were conducted “in immediate response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”