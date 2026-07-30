Economists expect Türkiye’s annual inflation to ease to 31.8% in July Consumer prices forecast to rise 1.82% month-on-month

Türkiye’s annual consumer inflation rate is expected to ease to 31.8% in July, according to an Anadolu survey released Thursday.

The annual rate stood at 32.11% in June.

Anadolu's Inflation Expectations Survey, conducted ahead of official data due Monday, was based on estimates from 17 economists.

The economists expect the Consumer Price Index to rise by an average of 1.82% month-on-month in July, with forecasts ranging from 1.35% to 2.10%.

Their average year-end inflation forecast was 29.55%.

Türkiye’s consumer prices rose 0.99% month-on-month in June.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will release the official July inflation figures on Aug. 3.