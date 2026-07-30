Delta, United Airlines will no longer allow robots on board their aircraft for safety reasons

US airlines ban humanoid, pet-like robots from flights Delta, United Airlines will no longer allow robots on board their aircraft for safety reasons

US airlines Delta and United Airlines are set to prohibit humanoid and animal-like robots from being carried in the passenger cabin or checked luggage because of safety concerns over their lithium-ion batteries.

According to The Hill on Thursday, Delta and United Airlines will update their carry-on and checked baggage policies.

For safety reasons, the airlines will no longer allow robots that resemble humans or pets on board their aircraft.

Southwest Airlines previously adopted a similar policy after a passenger attempted to board a flight with a robot.

The types of batteries commonly used to power these robots are already restricted during air travel.

Heavy lithium-ion batteries can pose a serious fire hazard if they are damaged, mishandled, or experience thermal runaway.