US airlines ban humanoid, pet-like robots from flights

Berk Kutay Gokmen
30 July 2026•Update: 30 July 2026
US airlines Delta and United Airlines are set to prohibit humanoid and animal-like robots from being carried in the passenger cabin or checked luggage because of safety concerns over their lithium-ion batteries.
According to The Hill on Thursday, Delta and United Airlines will update their carry-on and checked baggage policies.
For safety reasons, the airlines will no longer allow robots that resemble humans or pets on board their aircraft.
Southwest Airlines previously adopted a similar policy after a passenger attempted to board a flight with a robot.
The types of batteries commonly used to power these robots are already restricted during air travel.
Heavy lithium-ion batteries can pose a serious fire hazard if they are damaged, mishandled, or experience thermal runaway.