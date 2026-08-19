Regional group says Haiti needs security support ahead of December elections International partners urged to accelerate support for security, electoral preparations

Organization of American States Secretary General Albert Ramdin urged accelerated international efforts Wednesday on security and elections in Haiti, describing them as the “two most immediate and interconnected priorities” for the country.

“We have to collectively speed up the work on security and elections,” the OAS chief said in a statement at the conclusion of a high-level inter-American and international delegation to Haiti.

Ramdin said the delegation supported the renewal of the mandate of the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF), but stressed that renewal alone would not be enough.

“The Force must receive the personnel, financing, logistical support, and operational capabilities required to deliver results,” he said, calling on OAS member states and international partners to fulfill their commitments.

He identified reducing the territorial control of armed gangs, securing the main route to the international airport, ensuring sustained access to the airport and port, and restoring secure access toward southern Haiti as immediate objectives.

Ramdin also urged faster preparations for presidential and legislative elections scheduled for Dec. 13, saying the electoral timetable requires urgent acceleration.

He urged authorities to intensify citizen registration and identification, public information and voter mobilization campaigns. “The integrity of the process also requires confidence in the rules governing candidacies and their consistent application,” he said.

The mission also produced concrete outcomes, including the formalization of Haiti’s accession to CAF -- Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, expanding the country’s access to financing and technical cooperation, according to the statement.

The OAS and Japan signed a $3 million cooperation agreement to strengthen civil identification, including the acquisition of 350,000 biometric identification cards and expanded mobile registration services.

The OAS secretary general said the organization will continue monitoring Haiti’s security and electoral preparations. He will report to the OAS Permanent Council on Aug. 26 and convene the next meeting of the Group of Friends of Haiti on Sept. 4.