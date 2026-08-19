Authorities say she managed over $3M generated through drug trafficking, extortion, illegal gold trade

Colombia captures key financial operator of FARC dissident group Authorities say she managed over $3M generated through drug trafficking, extortion, illegal gold trade

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said authorities captured a woman identified as alias “Claudia” or “La India,” whom police identified as the financial chief of a dissident faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

De la Espriella described the capture as “a major blow to the criminal finances” of the group. He wrote Tuesday on US social media platform X that “La India” was responsible for managing “billions” generated through drug trafficking, extortion and the illegal gold trade.

She was captured in Santander de Quilichao, in Colombia’s southwestern Cauca department, and is linked to the armed group led by Nestor Vera Fernandez, alias “Ivan Mordisco,” according to authorities.

Authorities said she managed between 12 billion and 15 billion Colombian pesos ($3 million - $3.8 million), which were allegedly used to sustain and supply criminal structures.

Authorities also allege that she collected revenues from illegal mining and managed a clandestine airstrip in Amazonas used to transport drugs to Brazil.

The investigation also linked her to properties allegedly used to house leaders and members of the armed group, as well as minors who authorities said were recruited by the organization.

De la Espriella said security forces had been ordered to capture or neutralize Mordisco and dismantle his criminal structure.

“The state will never again kneel before crime or narco-terrorism,” he said.

The capture comes as the government steps up operations against FARC dissident groups that rejected the 2016 peace agreement. Mordisco is the leader of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), one of the largest FARC dissident organizations operating in Colombia.

The group has been involved in drug trafficking, illegal mining, extortion and other illicit activities, according to authorities.