South Korean authorities identify aircraft as US Marine Corps drone taking part in joint military training, according to Seoul-based Yonhap news agency

US military drone triggers evacuation near inter-Korean border: Report South Korean authorities identify aircraft as US Marine Corps drone taking part in joint military training, according to Seoul-based Yonhap news agency

Residents near the inter-Korean border were briefly evacuated Thursday after a US military drone was detected flying over a border area during joint exercises with South Korean forces, the Seoul-based Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) later identified the unmanned aircraft as a US Marine Corps drone participating in bilateral training with the South Korean Marine Corps' 1st Marine Division, according to the news agency.

US Forces Korea (USFK) also confirmed the drone's identity and said it was working with South Korean authorities to assess the incident.

"This incident occurred during bilateral training between US Marines and the Republic of Korea Marine Corps' 1st Marine Division," USFK said.

An emergency alert was issued in Cheorwon, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) north of Seoul, advising residents to take shelter after the drone was initially detected near the Demilitarized Zone.

South Korean military surveillance assets detected the aircraft but were initially unable to determine whether it had originated from North Korea, according to the report.

Yonhap said the drone's planned flight may not have been shared with South Korean units in the area or that it may have deviated from its intended route.

The JCS declined to say whether the aircraft entered the no-fly zone established under the now-suspended 2018 inter-Korean military agreement, saying the incident remains under investigation.