Former Commonwealth Games champion Leon Baptiste serving 8-month sentence after term reduced on appeal

British athletics coach imprisoned in Morocco for sexually assaulting minor: Report Former Commonwealth Games champion Leon Baptiste serving 8-month sentence after term reduced on appeal

British athletics coach and former Commonwealth Games champion Leon Baptiste is serving an eight-month prison sentence in Morocco after being convicted of sexually assaulting a minor, according to Moroccan authorities and court records.

Baptiste, 41, was arrested in Marrakech in May and is being held at the Al-Oudaya prison, a source at Morocco’s Ministry of Justice told BBC Sport.

He was initially sentenced to 10 months, but the term was reduced to eight on appeal, said the source.

The ministry rejected reports that Baptiste had disappeared, saying his whereabouts were known and that he was in good health.

Morocco’s Public Prosecution Office also confirmed that a British national was being held in Marrakech following a judgment in a criminal case but provided no further details.

Under Moroccan law, a minor is anyone under the age of 18.

The UK Foreign Office said it was assisting Baptiste.

“We are supporting a British national who is detained in Morocco and are in contact with the authorities,” according to a spokesperson.

Baptiste won the 200-meter title at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and later coached several prominent British sprinters. He also worked as a sprint consultant for UK Athletics.

He stopped attending training more than three months ago while working with athletes preparing for this year’s Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

In May, he told athletes that he would be away “for a while” without giving details. An email sent on his behalf Tuesday announced his resignation for unspecified health reasons.

His absence affected athletes, including Olympic bronze medalist Charlie Dobson and Paralympic silver medalist Zac Shaw, with Adam Gemili and Martyn Rooney subsequently providing additional support.