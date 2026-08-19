Dutch midfielder leaves Manchester City after 1 season in reported $70M move; United offer $88M for Baleba, Inter propose $41M for Jones

Reijnders joins Al-Qadsiah as Man United bid for Baleba, Inter pursue Jones Dutch midfielder leaves Manchester City after 1 season in reported $70M move; United offer $88M for Baleba, Inter propose $41M for Jones

Netherlands international Tijjani Reijnders completed his move Wednesday from Manchester City to Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah as Manchester United and Inter Milan stepped up efforts to strengthen their midfields.

Reijnders joined Al-Qadsiah in a deal reportedly worth around £52 million ($70 million) after spending one season at City. The 28-year-old reportedly signed a five-year contract with the Saudi club, which is managed by former Liverpool and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

Reijnders joined City from AC Milan for £46.5 million last summer and made 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals.

He also started all three of the Netherlands’ group-stage matches at the 2026 World Cup but was an unused substitute in their round-of-32 defeat to Morocco.

He is the latest senior midfielder to leave City following Rodri’s move to Barcelona and Bernardo Silva’s free transfer to Real Madrid.

Manchester United make Baleba offer

Manchester United have submitted a reported £65 million offer for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The proposal consists of £60 million upfront and an additional £5 million in add-ons, but remains below Brighton’s valuation, according to British media. The 22-year-old Cameroon international has reportedly agreed to personal terms with United, while negotiations between the clubs continue.

Baleba is expected to replace Casemiro in defensive midfield, with United having already signed Belgium international Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa for £35 million.

Inter pursue Jones

Inter Milan are also in talks with Liverpool about a potential deal for English midfielder Curtis Jones.

The Italian club has offered up to €35 million, equivalent to around £30 million, according to reports.

Jones, 25, has entered the final year of his Liverpool contract after making 228 appearances for the club since his senior debut in 2019.

He played 49 times in all competitions last season, but made only 18 Premier League starts as he struggled to secure a regular place under Arne Slot.