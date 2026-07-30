World Bank says extreme heat could shrink South Asian economy by nearly 7% by 2050 Region expected to add 280M working-age people by 2050 as rising temperatures threaten jobs, productivity

Extreme heat is on track to reduce South Asia’s economy by nearly 7% by 2050 and is already costing the region the equivalent of nearly 31 million full-time jobs annually, according to a new World Bank report.

At the same time, the region is expected to add 280 million working-age people by 2050, while rising temperatures pose a serious threat to jobs, productivity and long-term economic growth, according to the report published Wednesday.

The World Bank’s South Asia region includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The report styled “A Livable Future: Protecting Jobs and Growth from Extreme Heat in South Asia's Cities” found that by 2070, around 520 million people across South Asia could experience at least one month of dangerous heat each year, four times as many as today.

Extreme heat is already reducing labor productivity, disrupting businesses and jeopardizing the competitiveness of South Asia’s cities, while placing growing pressure on health systems and critical infrastructure.

Low-income households, informal workers, women, the elderly and children are among those hardest hit.

"South Asia's cities are central to the region's future, but rising temperatures are putting jobs, livelihoods, and economic growth at risk," said Johannes Zutt, World Bank Vice President for South Asia.

The World Bank recommended investing in heat-resilient infrastructure, strengthening Heat Action Plans, protecting vulnerable workers, expanding sustainable cooling, improving early warning systems and mobilizing public and private investment to build more resilient cities.

Cities across South Asia are already showing how Heat Action Plans, resilient infrastructure, urban greening, early warning systems and efficient cooling can save lives, protect workers and reduce economic losses.

Scaling up these approaches will require stronger institutions, better coordination and greater public and private investment, the report said.

