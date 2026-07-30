UNECE urges greater investment in wildfire prevention as fires intensify across Europe, North America Agency says climate change, human activity fueling more destructive fire seasons, calling for stronger prevention, resilience measures

The UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) on Thursday called for greater investment in wildfire prevention and climate resilience, warning that increasingly destructive fire seasons across Europe and North America underscore the need to shift from emergency response to long-term risk reduction.

"Every summer reminds us that wildfire is no longer an exceptional event but an increasingly predictable consequence of a warming climate," Paola Deda, director of UNECE's Environment and Forests Division, said in a statement.

While emergency response remains essential, she said, "our greatest opportunity lies in prevention, sustainable forest management and building more resilient landscapes and communities."

According to UNECE, more than 434,000 hectares have burned across Europe this year. Spain has recorded over 200,000 hectares burned, more than twice its historical annual average, while fires in France's Gironde region have destroyed about 42,000 hectares of pine forest and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents and tourists.

The agency noted that the EU has warned that the wildfire crisis is moving eastward, with Greece and Italy expected to face increasing danger as heat wave conditions, drought and strong winds persist into early August.

UNECE said around 90% of wildfires are caused by human activity, "whether through negligence or deliberate acts," making stronger public awareness, regulations and sustainable forest management critical to reducing risks.

It also warned that climate change is extending fire seasons and increasing the frequency and intensity of wildfires, creating a cycle in which larger fires release more greenhouse gases that further accelerate global warming.

The agency highlighted investments in early warning systems, satellite monitoring and AI-powered fire detection as key tools to strengthen resilience and reduce future losses.

"As climate risks continue to grow, strengthening forest resilience to fire is no longer only an environmental priority—it is an investment in public safety, economic stability and climate security," the agency stated.