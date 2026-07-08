Türkiye carried out around 56% of over $11B in defense and aerospace exports over past 12 months to NATO countries, says Defense Industries Secretariat

Turkish defense industry stressed ‘trusted partnership’ with allies during NATO summit Türkiye carried out around 56% of over $11B in defense and aerospace exports over past 12 months to NATO countries, says Defense Industries Secretariat

Türkiye’s defense industry at this week’s NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara emphasized its role as a “trusted solution partner” for friendly and allied countries, as defense and aerospace exports surpassed $11 billion over the past 12 months.

The Defense Industries Secretariat said on US social media firm X that Türkiye carried out around 56% of its defense and aerospace exports over the past year to fellow NATO countries.

The statement came as Ankara wraps up the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit, where allied defense production, deterrence, interoperability, and industrial cooperation are among the key items.

“The Defense Industries Secretariat coordinates a defense industrial ecosystem made up of more than 4,000 companies while managing over 1,400 projects simultaneously,” it said.

It added that Türkiye is transforming its national capabilities into global partnerships through defense industry diplomacy.

“From unmanned aerial systems and jet trainers to command and control centers, military software, naval and land platforms, and electronic warfare technologies, we are a trusted solution partner for our friends and allies across a broad spectrum of capabilities,” it said.

The secretariat said the defense industry’s export value per kilogram has reached 40 times the Turkish average, calling this a concrete indicator of Türkiye’s level in high-technology manufacturing.

The statement also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying his vision and leadership continue to guide the transformation of Türkiye’s defense industry.

Türkiye highlighted its defense industry capacity during the NATO summit in Ankara, seeking to deepen cooperation with allied countries at a time of rising demand for air defense systems, unmanned platforms, ammunition, military software and advanced defense technologies.