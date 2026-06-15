Canberra backs de-escalation, praises mediation efforts and supports reopening of Strait of Hormuz to restore regional stability

Australia welcomes US-Iran agreement, urges lasting peace through diplomacy Canberra backs de-escalation, praises mediation efforts and supports reopening of Strait of Hormuz to restore regional stability

Australia welcomed an agreement between the US and Iran on Monday, describing it as an important step toward de-escalation and regional stability while urging continued diplomacy to secure a lasting peace.

In a joint statement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Canberra had long called for an end to the conflict, including in Lebanon, warning that a prolonged war would have far-reaching consequences.

"Continued restraint and constructive engagement will be essential to prevent further escalation and secure a lasting agreement," the statement said.

The Australian government also welcomed provisions in the agreement aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring freedom of navigation, describing the waterway as a critical trade corridor.

"While full recovery will take time, restoring this vital trade corridor is essential to easing pressure on energy prices and economies, including in our region," Albanese and Wong said.

The statement said Australia would continue efforts to protect its citizens from the economic effects of the conflict, noting that the country currently holds record fuel reserves and would work to maintain adequate supplies.

Canberra encouraged all parties to pursue "a durable and lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy" and said Iran must address longstanding concerns over its nuclear program and the threat it poses to international security.

Australia also praised the mediation efforts of Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and other countries involved in facilitating the agreement and pledged to continue working with international partners to promote peace, stability and security in the Middle East.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

