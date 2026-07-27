The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Sunday that it welcomed Ireland’s enactment of a law banning the import of goods from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, calling on countries and parliaments around the world to adopt similar measures.

The law was signed by Irish President Catherine Connolly and completed all constitutional procedures required for its entry into force.

The ministry said the measure represents an important step consistent with Palestinian diplomatic efforts to cut off sources of support for Israel’s illegal settlement enterprise and reflects Ireland’s commitment to the principles of international law and international justice.

It stressed that applying international law is a legal obligation requiring states not to recognize or assist the illegal situation created by the Israeli occupation and settlement activity, including through commercial, economic, financial, investment and service-related activities linked to illegal settlements.

It said Ireland’s move, alongside similar measures adopted by other countries banning settlement goods and services, should encourage governments to enact legislation prohibiting all forms of economic, commercial, financial and investment dealings with Israel’s illegal settlement enterprise and related activities.

The ministry also called on countries, parliaments and lawmakers worldwide to follow Ireland’s example by strengthening international accountability mechanisms and imposing sanctions on Israel’s illegal settlement enterprise, Israeli occupiers and what it described as their terrorist organizations.

The law entered into force after President Connolly signed it on July 23, following its approval by the lower house on July 7 and the Senate on July 15.

The legislation is based on the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion issued in July 2024, which found Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territory illegal and called on states not to recognize or support the situation arising from it, including economic activities linked to illegal Israeli settlements.

On Friday, Israeli occupiers backed by the Israeli army attacked the Palestinian town of Tell near Nablus, killing four Palestinians. Two Israelis were also killed in a shooting during the confrontation, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

Israeli forces also imposed a siege on Nablus and surrounding towns following the violence, carried out mass arrest raids and announced preparations for a wide-scale military operation across the West Bank.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have killed at least 1,182 Palestinians in the West Bank, injured thousands and detained around 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.

