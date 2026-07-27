Several apartments and more than 15 vehicles catch fire, say regional authorities

Drone strike on Russia’s Belgorod region injures 12 Several apartments and more than 15 vehicles catch fire, say regional authorities

Twelve civilians, including two children, were injured in a massive drone attack overnight on Russia’s Belgorod region, local authorities said early Monday.

The operational headquarters of the Belgorod region said in a statement on the Russian social media platform Max that a woman who sustained a shrapnel wound to her temple was treated at the scene.

The other injured people were taken to hospitals by ambulance crews, it said, adding they were receiving medical care.

Several apartments in a residential building and more than 15 parked vehicles caught fire in the city following the attack, according to the statement.

Firefighters extinguished the blazes, while a private house was partially destroyed and several apartment buildings were damaged.

Authorities said information about further damage was still being assessed.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on the attack.

