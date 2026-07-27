Israeli army wounds Palestinian, orders demolition of 10 homes in occupied West Bank Palestinian medics barred from reaching wounded man in Qalandiya

The Israeli army wounded a Palestinian man during a raid Sunday on the Qalandiya refugee camp north of occupied East Jerusalem while also issuing demolition notices for 10 Palestinian homes and structures in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said Israeli forces blocked one of its ambulance crews from reaching the man.

The Jerusalem Governorate said Israeli troops fired live ammunition and tear gas during the raid, with tear gas canisters sparking a fire among dense trees inside the nearby Qalandiya Technical Training Institute.

Israeli forces also raided the vicinity of the Al-Jalazone refugee camp north of Al-Bireh in the central occupied West Bank, firing tear gas amid a military deployment in the area, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In the town of Beit Dajan east of Nablus, Israeli forces handed Palestinian residents demolition notices for 10 homes and structures.

Wafa, citing Tawfiq al-Hajj Muhammad, deputy head of the Beit Dajan council, said the notices targeted homes and agricultural structures in the central and eastern parts of the town, including a poultry facility.

Israeli forces also raided the town of Ajja south of Jenin using Eitan armored personnel carriers accompanied by infantry troops.

Soldiers deployed throughout the town and occupied the rooftops of several homes, Wafa reported, adding that no arrests or injuries were recorded.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the raids or demolition notices.

On Friday, Israeli occupiers backed by the army attacked the Palestinian town of Tell near Nablus, killing four Palestinians. Two Israelis were also killed in a shooting during the confrontation, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

Israeli forces also imposed a siege on Nablus and surrounding towns following the violence, carried out mass arrest raids and announced preparations for a wide-scale military operation across the West Bank.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have killed at least 1,182 Palestinians in the West Bank, injured thousands and detained around 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.

