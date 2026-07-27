Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: July 27, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including top US officials urging restraint as President Donald Trump weighed escalating the war with Iran, Brazil recalling its ambassador to Argentina after remarks by President Javier Milei, and Pope Leo XIV renewing his call for peace amid mounting violence in the Middle East.

TOP STORIES

Top US officials urged restraint in Iran war as Trump weighed escalation: Report

US Vice President JD Vance and the nation's top military general urged US President Donald Trump to avoid a major escalation in the war with Iran during a high-stakes meeting on Friday, according to CNN.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Trump about a munitions stockpile shortage but said US forces could pursue several options and succeed while warning about the potential consequences, a source familiar with the matter told the news outlet. The official joined Vance in cautioning against a return to full-scale combat.

The military leadership warned that resuming major combat operations would likely result in massive civilian casualties and risks of regional escalation, according to CNN.

Brazil recalls ambassador from Argentina for consultations after President Milei's remarks

Brazil summoned its ambassador to Argentina, Julio Bitelli, for consultations following a highly critical speech by Argentine President Javier Milei.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs took the move after Milei delivered a strong address at the Liberal Party (PL) convention Saturday, which formally launched Senator Flavio Bolsonaro’s 2026 presidential bid, Globonews reported.

During his remarks, the Argentine leader attacked socialism and praised a conservative "blue wave" currently sweeping South America. He also sparked outrage by labeling Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes a "bald piece of trash" after being denied a request to visit former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Milei expressed his belief that Brazil would soon join other regional neighbors in electing a right-wing leader.

Pope Leo voices concern over escalating violence in Mideast, renews call for peace

Pope Leo XIV voiced concern over escalating violence in the Middle East and renewed his call for negotiations and peace, according to Vatican News.

"I continue to follow with deep concern the ongoing and escalating violence in the Holy Land," Pope Leo said during his Angelus address in Castel Gandolfo near Rome.

The pontiff pointed to the situation in the occupied West Bank and Gaza and said many civilians had recently fallen victim to the violence.

He urged "a return to negotiations aimed at achieving a just political solution, founded on the equal dignity and equal rights of every human person, and for the rejection of further military actions and unilateral decisions, particularly those that violate the respect due to and the status quo of the holy sites of every religious faith."



NEWS IN BRIEF

Wildfires continued to spread across southwestern and southeastern France, with Interior Minister Laurent Nunez warning that the situation remained "highly unfavorable."

The UN will submit a detailed report to the Security Council later this month on Israeli violations in Syria, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Syria has a “moment of opportunity” to recover from years of conflict and build “a more stable, inclusive and prosperous future for all.”

US President Donald Trump designated a presidential delegation to attend the inauguration of Peruvian President-elect Keiko Fujimori in Lima on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump is allowing "some space" for diplomatic discussions with Iran, according to the US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, as regional strikes remained halted for a second consecutive night.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa hailed the role played by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia in lifting US sanctions on Syria.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called new American trade barriers "unfair" and politically driven, asserting that the US is attempting to justify the measures through unfounded allegations.

Israel’s political-security Cabinet approved the deployment of the Board of Peace’s International Stabilization Force (ISF) in the Gaza Strip under US President Donald Trump’s plan, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that joint military operations with the US have crippled Iran’s nuclear ambitions "quite a bit," pushing the program back several years.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it sent an urgent memorandum to governments worldwide calling for immediate international action to halt escalating attacks by Israeli occupiers and forces in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

The Lebanese army said the ongoing Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon hinder its deployment under existing agreements and prevent the return of displaced residents to their areas.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Lebanon seeks to become an active partner with Iraq in developing regional projects that would open new investment opportunities and support sustainable growth in both countries.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the negotiation process between Tehran and Washington with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

A clash that erupted during a protest against high-speed rail construction near Turin in northern Italy caused over 120 law enforcement officers to be injured, ANSA news agency reported.

Spanish authorities said that almost all fronts of the wildfires affecting the Community of Madrid and Avila province were contained, while over 121,000 people remain affected, according to the El Pais newspaper.

An unidentified projectile landed near a tanker in the southern Red Sea, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said. The vessel and its crew remained safe.

Romanian forces shot down a drone that entered the country's airspace, marking the third such incident in three days, President Nicusor Dan said.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy stopped six vessels over the past 24 hours after they attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz “without authorization and outside the designated shipping route,” Iranian state television reported.



BUSINESS & ECONOMY



Russian gas exit redraws Europe's gas pricing map

Europe's natural gas market has entered a new era in which geography plays a much greater role in determining prices, with LNG-rich northwestern Europe consistently paying less than landlocked Central European countries after Russian pipeline gas stopped flowing through Ukraine, according to a new Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES) report.

The study says the end of Russian gas transit via Ukraine in early 2025 fundamentally altered European gas flows, shifting supply towards northwestern Europe and Poland and creating what researchers describe as a persistent pricing hierarchy across the continent.

French trading hub TRF, Belgium's ZTP, the Dutch TTF benchmark and Britain's NBP have consistently become Europe's cheapest markets, while Germany's THE trades at a modest premium.

Prices then rise progressively further east, with the Czech VOB, Austria's VTP and Slovakia's SVOB recording the highest levels among the main hubs.

Fed heads to July meeting under shadow of uncertainties

Slowing annual inflation in the US in June reduced pressure for an interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve's meeting, while Middle East tensions increased policy uncertainty.

The Federal Open Market Committee will hold the meeting on July 28-29; recent data indicated easing inflationary pressures, but the renewed escalation of tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices brought energy costs back to the forefront as a major risk factor.

Markets widely expect the Fed to keep its policy rate steady at the meeting, but they did not rule out a rate hike because of rising energy prices and inflation remaining above target.

