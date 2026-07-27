Morning Briefing: July 27, 2026

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including top US officials urging restraint as President Donald Trump weighed escalating the war with Iran, Brazil recalling its ambassador to Argentina after remarks by President Javier Milei, and Pope Leo XIV renewing his call for peace amid mounting violence in the Middle East.
US Vice President JD Vance and the nation's top military general urged US President Donald Trump to avoid a major escalation in the war with Iran during a high-stakes meeting on Friday, according to CNN.
Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Trump about a munitions stockpile shortage but said US forces could pursue several options and succeed while warning about the potential consequences, a source familiar with the matter told the news outlet. The official joined Vance in cautioning against a return to full-scale combat.
The military leadership warned that resuming major combat operations would likely result in massive civilian casualties and risks of regional escalation, according to CNN.
Brazil summoned its ambassador to Argentina, Julio Bitelli, for consultations following a highly critical speech by Argentine President Javier Milei.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs took the move after Milei delivered a strong address at the Liberal Party (PL) convention Saturday, which formally launched Senator Flavio Bolsonaro’s 2026 presidential bid, Globonews reported.
During his remarks, the Argentine leader attacked socialism and praised a conservative "blue wave" currently sweeping South America. He also sparked outrage by labeling Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes a "bald piece of trash" after being denied a request to visit former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Milei expressed his belief that Brazil would soon join other regional neighbors in electing a right-wing leader.
Pope Leo XIV voiced concern over escalating violence in the Middle East and renewed his call for negotiations and peace, according to Vatican News.
"I continue to follow with deep concern the ongoing and escalating violence in the Holy Land," Pope Leo said during his Angelus address in Castel Gandolfo near Rome.
The pontiff pointed to the situation in the occupied West Bank and Gaza and said many civilians had recently fallen victim to the violence.
He urged "a return to negotiations aimed at achieving a just political solution, founded on the equal dignity and equal rights of every human person, and for the rejection of further military actions and unilateral decisions, particularly those that violate the respect due to and the status quo of the holy sites of every religious faith."
Europe's natural gas market has entered a new era in which geography plays a much greater role in determining prices, with LNG-rich northwestern Europe consistently paying less than landlocked Central European countries after Russian pipeline gas stopped flowing through Ukraine, according to a new Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES) report.
The study says the end of Russian gas transit via Ukraine in early 2025 fundamentally altered European gas flows, shifting supply towards northwestern Europe and Poland and creating what researchers describe as a persistent pricing hierarchy across the continent.
French trading hub TRF, Belgium's ZTP, the Dutch TTF benchmark and Britain's NBP have consistently become Europe's cheapest markets, while Germany's THE trades at a modest premium.
Prices then rise progressively further east, with the Czech VOB, Austria's VTP and Slovakia's SVOB recording the highest levels among the main hubs.
Slowing annual inflation in the US in June reduced pressure for an interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve's meeting, while Middle East tensions increased policy uncertainty.
The Federal Open Market Committee will hold the meeting on July 28-29; recent data indicated easing inflationary pressures, but the renewed escalation of tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices brought energy costs back to the forefront as a major risk factor.
Markets widely expect the Fed to keep its policy rate steady at the meeting, but they did not rule out a rate hike because of rising energy prices and inflation remaining above target.
news_share_descriptionsubscription_contact