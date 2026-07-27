47 Vietnamese crew members rescued so far, Beijing says

China, Vietnam continue search for 15 missing after Vietnamese cargo ship sinks in South China Sea 47 Vietnamese crew members rescued so far, Beijing says

China said Monday that it was continuing search and rescue operations with Vietnam for 15 people missing after a Vietnamese cargo ship sank in the South China Sea late Saturday.



The ship, named Khoi Nguyen 18, sank near the Nansha Islands while carrying 62 people and operating in bad weather.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a news conference that China immediately dispatched multiple vessels and helicopters to carry out search and rescue operations after the incident.



He said the Nanhai Jiu 115 rescue vessel had found and rescued 29 crew members from the distressed vessel.



As of Monday, China had rescued 47 Vietnamese crew members, Lin said, adding that the injured received medical treatment and arrangements were made to transfer the survivors to Vietnam.



The Philippine Coast Guard also deployed a patrol vessel and an aircraft to assist in the search.

