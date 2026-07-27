China says its trade with Africa reaches record high in 1st half of 2026 Beijing dismisses trade imbalance criticism as effort to disrupt China-Africa cooperation

China on Monday said that its trade with Africa reached a record high in the first half of 2026, attributing the growth to its zero-tariff policy for all African countries that maintain diplomatic ties with Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular news conference that two-way trade totaled 1.41 trillion yuan ($196.6 billion) in the first six months of the year, marking a record level for the period.

"The total trade volume achieved faster growth and is expected to reach an even higher level by the end of this year," Lin said in response to a question on the impact of China's zero-tariff policy.

He said capital goods and intermediate goods accounted for about 75% of China's exports to Africa, arguing that the shipments supported the continent's industrialization and agricultural modernization rather than serving only consumer demand.

Rejecting criticism over trade imbalances, Lin said such narratives were "merely traps designed by those with ulterior motives aimed at disrupting friendly cooperation between China and Africa."

He said China remained committed to expanding high-level opening-up despite global challenges, including regional conflicts and rising unilateralism and protectionism.

Looking ahead, Lin said China would further facilitate bilateral trade, expand market access for more high-quality African products and inject fresh momentum into building what Beijing describes as an "all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era."