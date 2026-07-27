Survey says 57% of respondents feel bored by ongoing conflict, while 58% report uncertainty

Majority of Americans believe ongoing US-Iran war is ‘more challenging’ than Trump administration expected: Survey Survey says 57% of respondents feel bored by ongoing conflict, while 58% report uncertainty

A recent survey conducted in the US found that 76% of Americans believe the ongoing US-Iran war has proven more challenging than the Trump administration expected, CBS News reported Sunday.

The survey was conducted by CBS News and YouGov between July 22 and 24.

According to the survey, 58% of respondents said they felt uncertain about the ongoing conflict, while 57% reported feeling frustrated. In addition, 36% expressed pessimism, whereas only 19% said they felt optimistic.

The survey also found that 20% of respondents believed the war had unfolded as expected, while 4% believed it had proven easier than expected.

Regarding the balance of the conflict, 40% of respondents believed the US was in the more advantageous position, while 38% said neither side held an advantage.

Meanwhile, 22% believed Iran was in the more advantageous position.