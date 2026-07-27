Forces raid home in Western Samdaniyah, advance into western Daraa as Syrian media reports artillery shelling near Tarnajah

Israeli forces launch fresh incursion into Syria’s Quneitra countryside, detain civilian Forces raid home in Western Samdaniyah, advance into western Daraa as Syrian media reports artillery shelling near Tarnajah

Israeli forces launched a fresh incursion Sunday into the countryside of Syria’s Quneitra province, detaining a civilian after raiding his home while also advancing into neighboring Daraa province in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

The Syrian state news agency SANA said several Israeli military vehicles entered the village of Western Samdaniyah in the northern countryside of Quneitra.

The forces raided a house, detained a civilian and later withdrew from the area, the agency said.

In Daraa province, Israeli forces advanced before dawn toward the villages of Maariyah and Al-Ardah in the Yarmouk Basin area, according to the state-run Alikhbariah TV.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the reported incursions or detention.

For months, southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks, including raids, searches, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

The activities intensified after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.

