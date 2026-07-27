2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Seattle Center in Washington state Shooting reported as center hosted annual food and music festival

Two people were killed and five others injured, including a 2-year-old child, in a shooting at the Seattle Center in the US state of Washington on Sunday, local broadcaster KOMO News reported, citing emergency responders.

The Seattle Police Department said on the US social media platform X that officers were investigating a shooting involving “multiple victims” and urged the public to avoid the area.

Authorities did not immediately release further details about the victims’ conditions or say whether a suspect had been detained.

Footage circulating on social media appeared to show police removing an individual from the area, but officials have not confirmed whether the person was connected to the shooting.

The Seattle Center, located near the city of Seattle’s iconic Space Needle, an observation tower built for the 1962 World’s Fair, was hosting the annual Bite of Seattle festival over the weekend featuring hundreds of local food vendors and live music performances.

An investigation remains underway.