President Prabowo Subianto accepts Perry Warjiyo's resignation nearly two years before end of his term; senior deputy to serve as acting governor

Indonesia's central bank governor resigns, citing 'personal reasons' President Prabowo Subianto accepts Perry Warjiyo's resignation nearly two years before end of his term; senior deputy to serve as acting governor

Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has resigned after nearly seven years at the helm of the country's central bank, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's administration announced Monday.

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said President Prabowo accepted Warjiyo's resignation Sunday after receiving his letter in accordance with the procedures set out under Indonesia's central bank law, the state-run Antara news agency reported. The government thanked the outgoing governor for his service and dedication during his tenure, which began in 2018.

Warjiyo, whose second five-year term was due to expire in 2028, cited only "personal reasons" for stepping down, Prasetyo told reporters. He also said the governor submitted his resignation without meeting the president in person beforehand.

Under the Bank Indonesia Law, Senior Deputy Governor Destry Damayanti has automatically assumed the role of acting governor until a permanent successor is appointed through the statutory process.

The resignation comes at a sensitive time for Southeast Asia's largest economy, with policymakers facing pressure to maintain currency stability and support economic growth amid global uncertainty.

Warjiyo, a career central banker and economist, became the 16th governor of Bank Indonesia in 2018 and was reappointed for a second term in 2023.

