7 detained in Syria over reports man died of mistreatment in custody Committee established to investigate incident, authorities say

Seven people were detained in Syria on Sunday after reports that a young man died from torture while in custody.

Mohammed Gamira, who was held in Syria’s Latakia province on suspicion of theft, died in a hospital after his health deteriorated following alleged torture.

In a statement, the Latakia Internal Security Command said an investigation had been launched into the events that occurred while Gamira was being held at the Haffeh police station.

Claims that Gamira had been beaten at the police station emerged after photos were shared on social media showing him receiving intensive care at the Tishreen University Hospital.

Gamira is said to have been held for three days before his health deteriorated and he was transferred to intensive care.

His family also reportedly said he had been tortured while in custody.

In a statement on Telegram, the Interior Ministry's Security Command said the investigation would examine the circumstances of Gamira’s detention and whether the procedures carried out against him complied with legal requirements.

The command said seven personnel who were on duty at the police station's detention facility while Gamira was being held had been detained as part of the investigation.

It said the individuals were detained to shed full light on the incident and complete the investigation.

The measure was taken based on the findings of a specialized committee established to investigate the case, the authorities said.

Interior Minister Anas Khattab offered his condolences to Gamira’s family and relatives. Any violations or misconduct by the Interior Ministry personnel would be dealt with "firmly" in accordance with the laws, Khattab said on US social media platform X.

"Anyone found responsible will receive their due punishment, regardless of who they are, once the investigations are completed," he added.