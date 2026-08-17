Heavy rains from enhanced southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones Luis and Maymay have triggered flooding and widespread disruption

23 dead as monsoon, cyclones displace thousands in Philippines Heavy rains from enhanced southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones Luis and Maymay have triggered flooding and widespread disruption

At least 23 people have died and thousands displaced across the Philippines as heavy rainfall from the enhanced southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones Luis and Maymay triggered flooding and landslides, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its latest report on Monday.

Widespread flooding and landslides have affected several regions, particularly in Luzon and parts of the Visayas, forcing families to evacuate to temporary shelters as rivers overflowed and roads became impassable.

Local authorities, according to the NDRRMC, have been carrying out rescue, relief and evacuation operations in coordination with national agencies and local government units.

The report said roads, bridges and agricultural areas were damaged in multiple provinces, disrupting transportation and livelihoods. Power interruptions and water supply problems were also reported in flood-hit communities.

Assessment teams are continuing to validate reports from affected areas as weather conditions fluctuate.

The agency warned that intermittent rains could persist in the coming days, and urged residents in low-lying and landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant and follow evacuation advisories.

Government relief operations are continuing as authorities work to restore access to affected communities and provide assistance to displaced families.