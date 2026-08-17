Pact between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan shows ‘how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way,’ says US president

Pakistan's prime minister praises Trump’s ‘words of support’ for Mecca defense pact Pact between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan shows ‘how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way,’ says US president

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday praised US President Donald Trump for his “kind words of support” following the signing of the trilateral defense pact between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“Deeply appreciate” Trump’s statement on the signing of the defense agreement in Mecca, Sharif said in a statement on US social media platform X.

Sharif said the pact, signed on Aug. 7, “will continue to play a constructive role in ensuring the defense of our own countries as well as the entire region.”

"Durable peace is the most essential prerequisite for a bright and prosperous future for our peoples," he added.

Trump said Sunday on his Truth Social platform: "Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement."

He described the pact as “a big, bold, and important first step.”

Congratulating the “great leadership” of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan, Trump said the pact shows "how the Middle East is coming together, and how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way.”

