At least 53 people killed, 135 injured after magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck East Nusa Tenggara over the weekend, disaster agency says

Indonesian president prays for earthquake victims on 81st Independence Day At least 53 people killed, 135 injured after magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck East Nusa Tenggara over the weekend, disaster agency says

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Monday prayed for the victims of a powerful earthquake that killed at least 53 people as the country marked its 81st Independence Day.

Prabowo offered the prayer shortly before leading a moment of silence during the Independence Day ceremony at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Kompas TV reported.

“Let us observe a moment of silence to remember the souls and services of the heroes of our nation’s independence who sacrificed their lives and bodies for the independence and honor of the Indonesian nation,” Prabowo said.

He also prayed for people affected by natural disasters in Sumatra, East Nusa Tenggara and other parts of Indonesia.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck East Nusa Tenggara over the weekend, leaving dozens dead and causing widespread damage.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said Sunday that 53 people had been killed, 135 injured and 154 houses damaged, according to Okezone news website.

