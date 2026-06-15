Foreign Minister Winston Peters says deal is key step toward reducing tensions and restoring confidence in global supply chains

New Zealand, Bangladesh welcome US-Iran agreement Foreign Minister Winston Peters says deal is key step toward reducing tensions and restoring confidence in global supply chains

Bangladesh hopes agreement to be implemented in good faith, prove sustainable

New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday welcomed the announcement of the acceptance by the US and Iran of a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East.

"This pivotal, constructive deal is a step towards reducing tensions and promoting stability in a region that is critical to global economic security," Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in an official government statement.

He noted that disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz had significantly affected New Zealand's economy as well as its Pacific partners.

"We welcome steps that will enable the safe reopening of this vital maritime route and restore confidence in key supply chains," he said.

Peters emphasized that diplomatic engagement remains the best path to resolving disputes.

"Dialogue and diplomacy remain the most effective means of resolving longstanding issues," he said.

Calling the agreement an important development, he added: "This is a good first step, and we hope the parties now seize the opportunity to resolve the tensions in the region."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also welcomed the agreement, calling it "a positive step toward reducing tensions and strengthening global stability."

"The conflict has hit Kiwis' back pockets and put pressure on household budgets," he said.

Luxon added that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would help restore stable trade routes, ensure that fuel supplies continue flowing and support economic activity.

"Reopening the Strait of Hormuz will help restore stable trade routes, get fuel flowing, and keep our economy moving," he said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Bangladesh hopes agreement proves durable, sustainable

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry in a statement welcomed the finalization of the peace agreement, hoping that the “agreement will be implemented in good faith and prove durable and sustainable.”

The Foreign Ministry reiterated that Bangladesh has consistently been calling for de-escalation and resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy and appreciates the efforts of all parties and facilitators that contributed to this positive development.

“Peace and stability in the Middle East are vital for regional and global peace, security and development,” it added.

Bangladesh also encouraged all parties to build on this momentum to address outstanding issues through dialogue and diplomacy.