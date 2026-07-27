Tadej Pogacar claims record-equaling fifth Tour de France victory Slovenian rider claims 3rd consecutive crown as Van der Poel wins final stage in Paris

UAE Team Emirates-XRG cyclist Tadej Pogacar won the 2026 Tour de France on Sunday, securing a record-equaling fifth overall title.

The 27-year-old Slovenian completed the 21-stage race in 73 hours, 56 minutes and 26 seconds after crossing the finish line on Paris’ Champs-Elysees.

Pogacar claimed his third consecutive Tour de France victory and fifth overall title, having also won cycling’s most prestigious race in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025.

He joined Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as the male riders with the most Tour de France titles.

Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel finished second in the general classification, 6 minutes and 26 seconds behind Pogacar, while the Slovenian’s Mexican teammate Isaac del Toro took third at 9 minutes and 42 seconds.

The Netherlands’ Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Premier Tech won the shortened 21st and final stage in Paris, narrowly beating Belgian teammate Jasper Philipsen in a sprint finish.

The final stage was reduced from 133 kilometers (82.6 miles) to 89 kilometers (55.3 miles) due to the deployment of emergency services to wildfires in southwestern France.

