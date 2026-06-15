Morning Briefing: June 15, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including a US-Iran peace deal announced by Pakistan, US President Donald Trump warning that military strikes could resume if Iran fails to reach a final nuclear agreement, and Iran’s announcement that a memorandum of understanding with the US has been finalized ahead of the expected end of the US naval blockade.

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the US and Iran have reached a peace agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED," Sharif said in a post on the US social media platform X.

He added that "both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

According to Sharif, the official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 19 in Switzerland.

US President Donald Trump told The New York Times that if Iran failed to reach a final nuclear accord with the United States, he would restart military attacks on Tehran.

In an interview, Trump said that if Iran did not reach the nuclear agreement with the US — a process his aides say they expect will begin on Friday in Switzerland — he would restart military attacks on Iran or make the US “the guardian of the Middle East” in return for 20% of the region’s revenues.

He also said the agreement he reached with Iran would ultimately assure that the Strait of Hormuz is “permanently toll free."

Iran’s deputy foreign minister said a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Iran and the US has been finalized and will be officially signed on Friday.

Kazem Gharibabadi said the formal signing ceremony for the MOU would take place in Geneva, Switzerland, according to remarks carried by Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency.

He also said the end of the US naval blockade against Iran would begin Sunday night US time.

Gharibabadi described the memorandum as the result not only of diplomacy but also of Iran’s military achievements during the conflict.

NEWS IN BRIEF

US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement with Iran had been finalized and said he was authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a US naval blockade.

US Vice President JD Vance said he plans to attend a signing ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland for a newly announced agreement with Iran, adding that President Donald Trump could also be present as officials continue to finalize arrangements.

Qatari mediators concluded their diplomatic mission in Iran’s capital and departed after helping secure a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, according to a report.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK intercepted a shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel in an operation involving the country's armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

US President Donald Trump held separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss potential paths toward peace.

Russia unleashed an overnight missile barrage on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, setting fire to the Assumption Cathedral in the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastic complex.

A plane crash near Butler Memorial Airport in the US state Missouri killed all 12 people on board, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Armenia's Central Election Commission announced the final results of the June 7 parliamentary elections, confirming victory for the Civil Contract party led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the state news agency Armenpress reported.

A Palestinian detainee died in Israeli custody after 25 years in prison, prisoner advocacy groups said.

Swiss voters rejected a proposal to cap the country's population at 10 million, according to provisional official final results published by the Federal Council.

Iran said a "limited cyberattack" caused disruption at four Iranian banks, including the National Bank of Iran, Bank Tejarat, Bank Saderat Iran and Bank Tosee Saderat.

Poland's "strategic objective" is a permanent American military presence on its territory, President Karol Nawrocki said during a visit to the United States, where he is expected to hold talks with President Donald Trump.

Two Israeli soldiers were injured in a rocket attack targeting Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon, according to the army.

Japan held the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw after a late equalizer in their Group F match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A coalition of 13 football associations issued a sharp rebuke of UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin following his alleged comments characterizing many expanded FIFA World Cup matches as uninteresting.

The Sudanese army said it killed dozens of fighters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and destroyed 141 combat vehicles in attacks across the country this month.

A mid-air collision between two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil killed six people, including American singer Oliver Tree Nickell and Argentinian YouTuber Gaspar Prim, according to local media.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Geneva for a major anti-Group of Seven march ahead of this week's summit in nearby Evian-les-Bains, France as authorities mounted a massive security operation across the city.

An Indian vessel has sunk about 80 nautical miles off Ras Al Hadd, Oman, but all 14 crew members were safely rescued, officials said.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said he released $10 million from its emergency fund to Somalia to prevent famine in the country.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Gold prices surged while oil prices fell sharply late Sunday and early Monday after an agreement was announced to end the conflict between the US and Iran by mediator Pakistan.

Brent futures, which were trading above $87 a barrel, fell to below the $84 level, down roughly 4% day-by-day as of 2222GMT following the news of the planned agreement between Washington and Tehran, which is set to be signed on Friday after over three months of the conflict.

Gold rose more than 1% Monday after US and Iranian officials said they had reached a deal to end their conflict, pushing oil prices lower and easing concerns about inflation and higher interest rates.

Spot gold was up 1.8% at $4,297.42 per ounce as of 0010GMT, its highest level since June 9, while US gold futures for August delivery climbed 1.9% to $4,318.10.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested that Washington has maintained control over the Strait of Hormuz, successfully guiding millions of barrels of oil through the strategic waterway despite regional tensions.

“Project Freedom never stopped, and we have run 125 million barrels of oil through the straits, and Iran could not do anything about it,” Hegseth told CBS News.

He claimed that not a single Iranian vessel managed to transit the American blockade, asserting that US President Donald Trump’s administration holds "absolute leverage" in ongoing diplomatic negotiations from a position of strength.

