Strikes 'significantly degraded' Tehran’s ability to target commercial vessels, continuing attacks would serve no strategic purpose without major escalation into full-scale combat, Brad Cooper tells White House

CENTCOM chief advised halt of Iran strikes due to 'exhausted' targets: Report Strikes 'significantly degraded' Tehran’s ability to target commercial vessels, continuing attacks would serve no strategic purpose without major escalation into full-scale combat, Brad Cooper tells White House

The US military leadership advised pausing the bombardment of Iran after concluding that the current air campaign had achieved its immediate goals and was no longer producing operational results, Axios reported on Sunday.

CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper reportedly informed the White House that two weeks of intensive strikes in the Strait of Hormuz area had “significantly degraded” Tehran’s ability to target commercial vessels. Sources indicated that Cooper noted the designated bombing targets were "mostly exhausted," arguing that continuing the strikes would serve no strategic purpose without a major escalation into full-scale combat.

This military assessment played a critical role in US President Donald Trump’s decision on Friday to suspend operations. Additionally, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned the US president and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that a dwindling supply of air defense interceptors could leave American personnel and regional allies exposed to retaliation.

CENTCOM declined to comment on the internal briefing, Axios said.

A second consecutive night passed without reported US or Iranian strikes after two weeks of sustained bombardment. No explosions or US air raids were recorded across Iran overnight into Sunday, according to an Anadolu tracking of developments after the previous night also passed without announced strikes.

Trump is allowing "some space" for diplomatic discussions with Iran, according to the US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that included a ceasefire following Qatari and Pakistani mediation, paving the way for negotiations on a final agreement to end the conflict.