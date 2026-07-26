Mojtaba Khamenei says Hezbollah stands as ‘unyielding rock as forerunner of groups’ fighting against Israeli assaults.

Iran’s supreme leader reaffirms support for Hezbollah, demands end to Israeli attacks on Lebanon Mojtaba Khamenei says Hezbollah stands as ‘unyielding rock as forerunner of groups’ fighting against Israeli assaults.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday reaffirmed Tehran’s support for the Lebanese group Hezbollah and called for a “complete and unconditional” end to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

His statement came on the US social media company X in response to a letter pledging allegiance from Hezbollah’s secretary-general and the group’s members.

“[The Islamic Republic of Iran] has designated the preservation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity, and the absolute, unconditional termination of the Zionist regime’s aggression as the primary condition for any agreement to ending the imposed war against the aggressive US,” he said.

Mojtaba said Hezbollah stands as “an unyielding rock as forerunner of groups” fighting against Israeli assaults.

The Iranian leader said nations of the world “have grown weary of the tyranny and oppression” of the US government and Israel, “who are the destroyers of lives and generations.”

“There remains no path forward except jihad and resistance,” he said.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 4,330 people and injured 12,236 others since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-mediated framework agreement providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory, but it does not include a timetable for the withdrawal. Instead, it links completion of the process to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in areas vacated by Israeli forces and the disarmament of non-state groups, including Hezbollah.

​​​​​​​Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some of which have been held for decades and others seized during the previous war between October 2023 and November 2024.